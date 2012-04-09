FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude drops on Iran talks, U.S. jobs data
April 9, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 6 years ago

Brent crude drops on Iran talks, U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday as renewed talks on Iran’s nuclear program eased supply disruption concerns and weak U.S. jobs growth data for March spurred demand worries.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $122.67 a barrel, falling 76 cents, or 0.62 percent, after trading between $121.02 and $122.86. Volume was light and losses were pared as buyers returned after prices slid to session lows. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gary Hill)

