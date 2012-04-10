U.S. crude falls, ends at 8-week low on China data

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell for a second straight session Tuesday, posting their lowest settlement in eight weeks, as weak China imports data added to worries about oil demand after losses on Monday due to slower U.S. jobs growth in March.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $101.02 a barrel, falling $1.44, or 1.41 percent, marking the lowest close since Feb. 14 when front-month crude settled at $100.47. The contract traded between $100.68 and $102.46.