US crude falls, posts biggest 2-week loss since Sept. 2011

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, as weaker industrial growth in China and persistent euro zone worries clouded the oil demand outlook. A four-year-high reading in U.S. consumer confidence failed to halt the day's selling, causing NYMEX June crude to settle 95 cents lower at $96.13 a barrel. For the week, front-month crude fell $2.36 or 2.4 percent, extending losses to a second straight week. In those two weeks, U.S. front-month crude dropped $8.80, or 8.4 percent, the biggest two-week percentage loss since Sept. 30, 2011.