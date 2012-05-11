FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude falls, posts biggest 2-week loss since Sept. 2011
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

US crude falls, posts biggest 2-week loss since Sept. 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell
nearly 1 percent on Friday, as weaker industrial growth in China
and persistent euro zone worries clouded the oil demand outlook.	
    A four-year-high reading in U.S. consumer confidence failed
to halt the day's selling, causing NYMEX June crude to
settle 95 cents lower at $96.13 a barrel. 	
    For the week, front-month crude fell $2.36 or 2.4 percent,
extending losses to a second straight week. In those two weeks,
U.S. front-month crude dropped $8.80, or 8.4 percent, the
biggest two-week percentage loss since Sept. 30, 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
