US crude down as Spain rally fades; eyes on Saudi

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a third straight session Monday after a rally on EU’s rescue of Spanish banks faded as investors raised questions about the aid package and also worried about other troubled euro zone nations like Greece.

Leading oil producer Saudi Arabia called for an increase in OPEC’s output target, despite falling oil prices, further adding to bearish sentiment in oil markets.

NYMEX July crude settled at $82.70 a barrel, down $1.40, or 1.66 percent, after trading between $82.58 and $86.64. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)