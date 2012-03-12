FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude dips as China, Italy data fans growth worry
March 12, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 6 years ago

US crude dips as China, Italy data fans growth worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday as gloomy economic data from China and Italy fanned worries about oil demand.

Also bearish were efforts to settle the Iranian nuclear rift, moves that may prevent a disruption to those oil supplies.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, falling $1.06, or 0.99 percent, after trading between $105.38 to $107.56.

Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

