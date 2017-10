US crude ends down on demand worries, breaks below support

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended slightly lower on Monday in choppy trading as investors weighed slower growth in Japan that stoked global oil demand worries, against geopolitical risks amid stepped up tensions in the Middle East.

NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $92.73 a barrel, edging down 14 cents, or 0.15 percent, after trading between $92.05 to $94.14. The contract lost support after falling below the 100-day moving average at $92.91. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)