US crude ends at 5-month low on Greece, China woes
May 14, 2012

US crude ends at 5-month low on Greece, China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures slumped to a
five-month low on Monday as Greece's political turmoil raised
fears it might exit the euro zone and worries about China's
economic slowdown persisted, sparking a broad commodities
sell-off.	
    NYMEX crude for June delivery fell for a second
straight day and closed at $94.78 a barrel, down $1.35, or 1.4
percent, the lowest settlement for front-month crude since Dec.
19, when prices settled at $93.88. June crude traded as low as
$93.65, also the cheapest since Dec. 19, when the intraday low
hit $92.54.

