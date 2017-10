NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell a third straight session Tuesday as political turmoil in Greece stoked worries it might exit the euro zone, outweighing upbeat German GDP data and a mixed set of U.S. economic reports pointing to continued, through slower, growth.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $93.88 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.84 percent, after trading between $93.78 and $95.48.