U.S. crude ends little changed, awaits Greek polls

NEW YORK June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended little changed on thin volume Friday as investors awaited crucial elections in Greece this weekend, although hopes were up that central banks would counteract any negative results from the poll.

Economic worries also prompted investors to limit exposure, after data showed weak U.S. manufacturing activity in May and a survey revealed that consumer confidence fell in early June to a six-month low.

NYMEX crude for July delivery ended up a second day and settled at $84.03 a barrel, rising 12 cents, or 0.14 percent. For the week, it edged down 7 cents, following a 1 percent gain in the week to June 8. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)