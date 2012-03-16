FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude ends nearly 2 pct up on Iran, dollar
March 16, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

US crude ends nearly 2 pct up on Iran, dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose on Friday, after dropping on Thursday, as Iran supply worries resurfaced and U.S. data showed inflationary pressures appeared contained, weakening the dollar on lower odds of Fed monetary tightening any time soon.

As the dollar fell, risk appetite for oil and other commodities improved, pushing up U.S. crude for April delivery by $1.95, or 1.86 percent, to settle at $107.06 a barrel. It traded from $105.13 to $107.24. For the week, it fell 34 cents, or 0.32 percent from the $107.40 settlement on March 9. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

