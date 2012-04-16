FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brent down over 2 pct on transatlantic spread trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that narrowed Brent’s premium sharply against U.S. crude.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. Brent’s premium against its counterpart U.S. June contract narrowed to $15.31, from $19 on Friday, when the Brent May contract expired.

