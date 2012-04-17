FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude up a second day on pipeline reversal plan
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

US crude up a second day on pipeline reversal plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as prospects of an earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline to help ease the glut of oil in the Midwest continued to spur buying.

A well-received Spanish debt auction, upbeat German economic sentiment and higher global economic growth forecast by the IMF were also supportive.

NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $104.20 a barrel, up $1.27, or 1.23 percent, the highest close since April 2, after trading between $102.66 to $105.07. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

