US crude down, hits biggest 3-week loss since Aug 2011
May 18, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

US crude down, hits biggest 3-week loss since Aug 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday, down for the sixth straight session, as worsening problems in Greece and Spain raised worries of contagion in the euro zone and as a late tumble in U.S. equities spurred further selling in oil markets.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $91.48 a barrel, falling $1.08, or 1.17 percent. For the week, it slid $4.65, or 4.84 percent, extending weekly losses to a third in a row. In three weeks, front-month U.S. crude has slumped $13.45, or 12.82 percent, the biggest three-week loss since the week to Aug. 14, 2011, when prices dropped 14.54 percent.

