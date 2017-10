NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Monday, snuffing out an early rally as a victory of pro-bailout parties in Greece failed to ease concerns about the euro zone’s debt crisis.

After gaining in two previous sessions, NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $83.27 a barrel, falling 76 cents, or 0.90 percent. Trading was choppy and moved in the $82.04-$85.60 range. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)