U.S. crude rebounds on Fed, Greece optimism
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude rebounds on Fed, Greece optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rebounded on Tuesday as investors bet that Federal Reserve policymakers, who are holding a two-day meeting, will agree to provide further stimulus to the sluggish economy and that inventory data will show a crude stockdraw.

Hopes that Greece will shortly form a coalition government and that it will be able to renegotiate its bailout package with lenders added to positive sentiment.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $84.03 a barrel, up 76 cents, or 0.91 percent, after trading between$82.28 and $84.41. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

