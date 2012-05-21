FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude up after 6-day fall; eyes China, G8 moves
May 21, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

US crude up after 6-day fall; eyes China, G8 moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak, on hopes of more economic stimulus in China, and after a G8 summit backed keeping Greece in the euro zone while adding pressure to Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

NYMEX crude for June delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $92.57 a barrel, gaining $1.09, or 1.19 percent. The day’s move to the upside came after recent losses put the market in an oversold condition, Reuters data showed.

Reporting By Gene Ramos

