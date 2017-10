NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended almost 2 percent lower on Thursday as weak manufacturing data from China and the euro zone raised concerns that a slowdown in global growth could cut demand for oil.

NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $105.35 a barrel, falling $1.92, or 1.79 percent. It had traded between $104.50 and $107.12.