U.S. crude tumbles over 4 pct on Spain, euro zone woes

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures tumbled for a second straight session on Monday, ending more than 4 percent lower on fears that Spain might need a bailout, raising further concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on global oil demand.

NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $88.14 a barrel, falling $3.69, or 4.02 percent, after trading between $87.94 and $91.64. It was the biggest one-day percentage drop for front-month NYMEX crude since June 21. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)