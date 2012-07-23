FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude tumbles over 4 pct on Spain, euro zone woes
July 23, 2012

U.S. crude tumbles over 4 pct on Spain, euro zone woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures tumbled for a second straight session on Monday, ending more than 4 percent lower on fears that Spain might need a bailout, raising further concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on global oil demand.

NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $88.14 a barrel, falling $3.69, or 4.02 percent, after trading between $87.94 and $91.64. It was the biggest one-day percentage drop for front-month NYMEX crude since June 21. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

