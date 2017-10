NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday with strong equities providing support ahead of weekly petroleum inventory data.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $103.55 a barrel, gaining 44 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $102.79 to $104.10. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)