U.S. crude ends up; weighs China, euro zone data

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday after seesawing for much of the session as traders weighed improved factory output from China against weak euro zone factory data and a poll showing contraction in the German private sector.

NYMEX September crude settled at $88.50 a barrel, rising 36 cents or 0.41 percent, after trading between $87.43 and $89.09. The front-month contract had closed sharply lower in the two previous sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)