U.S. crude ends lower on oil reserves release report
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends lower on oil reserves release report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Friday following a trade journal report that the International Energy Agency may release strategic oil reserves as early as September after dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan.

The threat to Gulf of Mexico oil production from Tropical Storm Isaac limited the day’s losses.

U.S. crude for October delivery settled at $96.15 a barrel, down 12 cents, after trading between $95.41 and $97.17. For the week, front-month crude ticked up 14 cents, the fourth straight week of gains. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)

