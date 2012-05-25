FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude up, but dips for fourth straight week
May 25, 2012 / 6:59 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude up, but dips for fourth straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up on Friday as uncertainty about Iran’s talks with world powers continued to stir supply-disruption worries and data showed a rise in U.S. consumer confidence.

Europe’s economic problems signaled weaker prospects for oil demand, capping the gain in prices.

In low-volume trading ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, NYMEX July crude futures settled at $90.86 a barrel, up 20 cents.

For the week, front-month crude fell 62 cents, or 0.68 percent, down for a fourth straight week. In that period, it fell $14.07, or 13.4 percent, the biggest four-week drop for U.S. front-month crude since the period to Aug. 19, 2011, when prices fell 17.6 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

