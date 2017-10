NEW YORK, June 258 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell back on Monday as hopes faded that a European Union summit this week will craft a solution to the region’s debt crisis and Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm to hit the Gulf of Mexico this Atlantic hurricane season, missed the Gulf’s production-rich areas.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $79.21 a barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.69 percent, after trading between $78.03 and $80.68. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)