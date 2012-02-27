FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude dips on profit-taking after 7-day rally
February 27, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. crude dips on profit-taking after 7-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the risks of higher oil prices spurred profit-taking.

Losses were limited after TransCanada Corp said it would build the southern leg of its $7-billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first, skirting a full-blown federal review.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $108.56 a barrel, falling $1.21, or 1.1 percent, after trading between $108.24 to $109.77.

