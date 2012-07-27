FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends up a fourth day on Fed stimulus hopes
July 27, 2012

U.S. crude ends up a fourth day on Fed stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended higher for the fourth straight session Friday as data showing a slower U.S. growth rate in the second quarter raised further hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt more monetary easing policies to bolster the economy.

NYMEX crude for September delivery rose 74 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $90.13 a barrel, after trading between $89.13 and $90.45. For the week, front-month crude fell $1.31, or 1.43 percent, after posting gains in the two previous weeks. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

