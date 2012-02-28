FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude down a second day on profit-taking, data
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

US crude down a second day on profit-taking, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures
ended lower for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking in a
sell-off sparked by weak durable goods data that overshadowed an
upbeat report on consumer confidence.	
    Technical signals showed the correction from near $110 a
barrel has not completed and forecasts ahead of weekly inventory
reports showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, both also
weighing on crude futures.
    NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.55 a
barrel, down $2.01, or 1.85 percent, after trading between
$106.30 and $108.79.  	
	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

