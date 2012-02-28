US crude down a second day on profit-taking, data

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking in a sell-off sparked by weak durable goods data that overshadowed an upbeat report on consumer confidence. Technical signals showed the correction from near $110 a barrel has not completed and forecasts ahead of weekly inventory reports showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, both also weighing on crude futures. NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.55 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.85 percent, after trading between $106.30 and $108.79. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)