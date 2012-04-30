FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude ends down on euro zone woes, weak US data
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

US crude ends down on euro zone woes, weak US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on worries about the euro zone economy and weak U.S. economic data, but losses were pared on hopes that the Fed will adopt more monetary easing to support the struggling economy.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled down 6 cents at $104.87 a barrel. It traded between $103.88 to $105.16, just beneath $105.17, the 100-day average.

For the month, front-month crude gained $1.85, or 1.8 percent, rising for the third straight month. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.