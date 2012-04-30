US crude ends down on euro zone woes, weak US data

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on worries about the euro zone economy and weak U.S. economic data, but losses were pared on hopes that the Fed will adopt more monetary easing to support the struggling economy.

NYMEX crude for June delivery settled down 6 cents at $104.87 a barrel. It traded between $103.88 to $105.16, just beneath $105.17, the 100-day average.

For the month, front-month crude gained $1.85, or 1.8 percent, rising for the third straight month. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)