FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent slips back on weak global factory data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 2, 2012 / 7:02 PM / in 5 years

Brent slips back on weak global factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States dampened oil demand prospects, erasing some of Friday’s 7 percent gain.

A threat by Iranian lawmakers to hinder tanker movement in the Strait of Hormuz and a continuing strike by Norwegian oil workers helped pare the day’s losses for Brent.

In London, August Brent crude fell 46 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $97.34 a barrel, after trading between $95.30 and $97.87. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.