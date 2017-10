NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures settled nearly 3 percent higher on Friday, rallying on strong growth in U.S. jobs in July that brightened the oil demand outlook in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

In London, Brent September crude settled at $108.94 a barrel, up $3.04, or 2.87 percent, after hitting a 10-week session high of $109.13. For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.47, or 2.32 percent, rebounding from a small loss in the week to July 27. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)