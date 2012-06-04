Brent up after 4-day loss on euro, bargain hunting

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures gained on Monday after four consecutive sessions of losses, as the euro rallied on signs that European policymakers can contain the raging euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $98.85 a barrel, rising 42 cents, or 0.43 cent. It dropped early to a session low of $95.63, the lowest since Jan. 26, 2011 a level that prompted some bargain hunters to return to the market. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)