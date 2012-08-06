FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent ends at 11-week high on hopes for more ECB action
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brent ends at 11-week high on hopes for more ECB action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures settled at an 11-week high on Monday, extending last week’s rally on hopes for more assistance from the European Central Bank to help troubled euro zone members and continuing turmoil in the Middle East.

The euro rose against the dollar on the ECB hopes, encouraging trades in riskier commodities such as oil. In London, September Brent crude settled at $109.55 a barrel, rising 61 cents, or 0.56 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 16’s close at $111.71. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.