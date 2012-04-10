Brent ends at 7-week low, China data adds to woes

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, ending at the lowest level in seven weeks after soft Chinese imports data added to demand worries following Monday’s losses spurred by slower growth in U.S. jobs for March.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery ended at $119.88 a barrel, down $2.79 or 2.27 percent and marking the weakest settlement since Feb. 17, when front-month Brent closed at $119.58.

The May contract traded between $119.71 and $122.83.