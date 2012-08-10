Brent crude dips on demand worries, but ends up for week

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as China’s oil imports fell while its total exports grew less than forecast and the International Energy Agency forecast lower global oil demand growth next year.

In London, Brent crude for September delivery fell 27 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at $112.95 a barrel. For the week, front-month Brent rose $4.01, or 3.68 percent, gaining for a second consecutive week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)