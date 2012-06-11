FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent falls as Spain rally flounders, Saudi eyed
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Brent falls as Spain rally flounders, Saudi eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures ended lower for a third straight day on Monday, as a rally on a rescue deal for Spain’s banks floundered after investors began to worry that the package might not suffice and debt fears in other euro zone nations persisted.

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia called for an increase in the cartel’s output target, despite the recent fall in oil prices, further adding to selling pressure in oil markets.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $98 a barrel, dropping $1.47, or 1.48 percent, after trading between $97.41 to $102.71. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

