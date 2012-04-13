FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends up; jumps late as May contract expires
April 13, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brent ends up; jumps late as May contract expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday as the front-month May contract expired, staging a late recovery after being down most of the day on weak quarterly economic growth in China and a dip in U.S. consumer sentiment in early April.

In London, the expired Brent crude contract for May delivery settled at $121.83 a barrel, edging up 12 cents, or 0.10 percent. For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.60, or 1.3 percent from the $123.43 settlement on April 4. It has finished lower four weeks in the last five. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

