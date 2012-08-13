FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends at 3-month high on Mideast fears, North Sea supply
#Energy
August 13, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended at a three-month high on Monday as fears of Middle East supply disruption due to rising regional tensions and likely record lower North Sea output in September outweighed demand worries on lower economic growth in Japan.

In London, Brent crude for September delivery closed at $113.60 a barrel, gaining 65 cents, or 0.58 percent, the highest settlement since May 3. The contract rebounded from a small loss on Friday. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

