Brent up, but further narrows premium over US crude

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended slightly higher on Monday, but further narrowed their premium against U.S. crude as a plan to start reversing ahead of schedule a U.S. pipeline's flow to help ease an oil glut the U.S. Midwest favored buying of U.S. crude. In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $118.78 a barrel, inching up 10 cents or 0.08 percent. Its premium against U.S. June crude, which settled at $104.64, narrowed to $14.14, from $15.31 on Monday CL-LCO1=R. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)