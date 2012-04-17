FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent up, but further narrows premium over US crude
April 17, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

Brent up, but further narrows premium over US crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended
slightly higher on Monday, but further narrowed their premium
against U.S. crude as a plan to start reversing ahead of
schedule a U.S. pipeline's flow to help ease an oil glut the
U.S. Midwest favored buying of U.S. crude.	
    In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $118.78 a
barrel, inching up 10 cents or 0.08 percent. Its premium against
U.S. June crude, which settled at $104.64, narrowed to
$14.14, from $15.31 on Monday CL-LCO1=R.	
	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

