FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent down as Iran deal eyed, Europe worries weigh
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 22, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brent down as Iran deal eyed, Europe worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as worries about oil supply disruption eased on news of a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

An OECD warning that the euro zone debt crisis, if not contained, could derail a shaky global economic recovery added pressure to oil futures.

In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled down 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, at $108.41 a barrel, after trading between $108.08 and $109.36. Brent has fallen in four of the last five sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.