Brent up nearly 2 pct, rebounds from 18-month low
June 22, 2012 / 7:22 PM / 5 years ago

Brent up nearly 2 pct, rebounds from 18-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures climbed nearly 2 percent on Friday, rebounding from an early fall to an 18-month low as oversold conditions prompted the return of buyers and as a storm threat in the Gulf of Mexico prompted short-covering.

In London, ICE August Brent crude settled at $90.98 a barrel, rising $1.75, or 1.96 percent, after dropping to $88.49, the lowest intraday price since December 2010.

For the week, Brent crude fell $6.63, or 6.79 percent, down for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

