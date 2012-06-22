Brent up nearly 2 pct, rebounds from 18-month low

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures climbed nearly 2 percent on Friday, rebounding from an early fall to an 18-month low as oversold conditions prompted the return of buyers and as a storm threat in the Gulf of Mexico prompted short-covering.

In London, ICE August Brent crude settled at $90.98 a barrel, rising $1.75, or 1.96 percent, after dropping to $88.49, the lowest intraday price since December 2010.

For the week, Brent crude fell $6.63, or 6.79 percent, down for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)