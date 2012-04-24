Brent ends down, spread vs U.S. crude narrows

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended lower for a second day, narrowing its premium against U.S. crude as euro zone worries persisted and as concerns about an immediate supply disruption in Iran continued to ease. In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.16 a barrel, falling 55 cents, or 0.46 percent, after trading between $117.85 and $118.94. Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $14.61 at the close, from $15.60 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R (Reporting By Gene Ramos)