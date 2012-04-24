FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent ends down, spread vs U.S. crude narrows
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Brent ends down, spread vs U.S. crude narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended
lower for a second day, narrowing its premium against U.S. crude
as euro zone worries persisted and as concerns about an
immediate supply disruption in Iran continued to ease.	
    In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $118.16 a barrel, falling 55 cents, or 0.46 percent, after
trading between $117.85 and $118.94. Brent's premium against
U.S. crude narrowed to $14.61 at the close, from $15.60 on
Monday. CL-LCO1=R	
	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.