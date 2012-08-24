FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent falls over 1 pct on report IEA may release reserve stocks
August 24, 2012

Brent falls over 1 pct on report IEA may release reserve stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures settled more than 1 percent lower on Friday after a trade journal report that the International Energy Agency may tap into strategic oil reserves as early as September as it dropped resistance to a U.S.-led plan.

In London, Brent crude for October delivery closed at $113.59 a barrel, falling $1.42, or 1.23 percent. For the week, front-month Brent edged down 12 cents, posting a weekly loss for the first time in four weeks. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)

