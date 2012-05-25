FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent up, but ends week lower, down a fourth week
May 25, 2012 / 7:24 PM / in 5 years

Brent up, but ends week lower, down a fourth week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended slightly up on Friday, as uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear talks with world powers stoked oil supply disruption worries and data showed improved U.S. consumer confidence, but Europe’s economic problems held down the day’s gains.

In London, ICE Brent July crude settled at $106.83 a barrel, edging up 28 cents, or 0.26 percent. For the week, front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29 percent.

Front-month Brent has fallen four straight weeks, with prices in that period down $13, or 10.85 percent, the biggest drop in the four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped 13.12 percent.

