NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for the first time in six sessions on Monday as overbought conditions spurred profit-taking amid a warning from G20 officials on the effects of higher oil prices on global growth.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $124.17 a barrel, falling $1.30, or 1.04 percent, after trading between $123.61 to $125.51. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)