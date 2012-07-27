FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude up fourth day as Fed, ECB stimulus hopes rise
July 27, 2012

Brent crude up fourth day as Fed, ECB stimulus hopes rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures posted their fourth straight day of gains on Friday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would inject stimulus amid slower second quarter U.S. economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.21, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $106.47 a barrel after trading between $105.02 to $106.53. For the week, front month Brent edged down 36 cents, or 0.34 percent, after rising in the four previous weeks. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

