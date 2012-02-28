FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent falls 2nd day on profit-taking, growth worries
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

Brent falls 2nd day on profit-taking, growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day on Tuesday on profit-taking as a recent rally to above $125 a barrel triggered worries about the impact of high oil prices on global economic growth.

Technical indicators also showed Brent’s correction from the near 10-month high was not completed. Weak U.S. economic data and forecasts that U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week also weighed on crude futures.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at $121.55 a barrel, falling $2.62, or 2.11 percent, after trading between $121.50 to $123.95. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.