U.S., Brent crude pare losses after big API stock draw

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared losses sharply in post-settlement trading Tuesday after industry data showed a huge 11.6-million-barrel drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week that dwarfed forecasts in a Reuters poll for a modest drop of 700,000 barrels.

NYMEX September crude traded down $1.70 at $88.08 a barrel by 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT), having been dealt at $87.44, down $2.34, just before data from the American Petroleum Institute was released. In London, September Brent crude was down $1.50 at $104.70. It traded at $104.19, down $2.01 just before the API data hit.