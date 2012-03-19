US crude up over $1; Brent gains on Iran, dollar

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures extended gains and Brent crude turned positive on Monday on persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the dollar weakened.

NYMEX crude for April delivery hit a session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent. By 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), it was trading at $107.97, up 91 cents, or 0.85 percent.

In London, May Brent crude briefly turned positive, climbing 3.00 cents, or 0.02 percent, to $125.84 a barrel. It then turned lower, falling 9 cents, or 0.07 percent, at $125.72. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)