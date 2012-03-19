FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude up over $1; Brent gains on Iran, dollar
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

US crude up over $1; Brent gains on Iran, dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures extended gains and Brent crude turned positive on Monday on persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the dollar weakened.

NYMEX crude for April delivery hit a session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent. By 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), it was trading at $107.97, up 91 cents, or 0.85 percent.

In London, May Brent crude briefly turned positive, climbing 3.00 cents, or 0.02 percent, to $125.84 a barrel. It then turned lower, falling 9 cents, or 0.07 percent, at $125.72. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.