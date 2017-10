NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures stayed down Thursday morning after U.S. government data showed jobless benefit claims fell less than expected last week.

NYMEX May crude was down $1.42, or 1.33 percent, at $105.84 per barrel by 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT). It traded at $105.94 before the data came out.

ICE May Brent crude traded in London at $123.57 a barrel, down 0.63 cents, or 0.51 percent. Before the release of the data, it was trading at $123.68.