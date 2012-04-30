FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gasoline ends April lower, first time since RBOB launch
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

US gasoline ends April lower, first time since RBOB launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline futures ended lower by more than 2 cents on Monday, pressured by demand worries as the day’s economic data showed consumers increased their spending only modestly in March and Midwest business activity fell sharply this month.

NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery expired and settled at $3.1844 a gallon, down 2.18 cents, or 0.68 cent.

For the month the contract fell 20.55 cents, or 6.1 percent, falling in April for the first time since NYMEX introduced RBOB gasoline futures in late 2005. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.