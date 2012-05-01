FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil holds gains, API stock build less than expected
#Energy
May 1, 2012 / 8:47 PM / in 5 years

Oil holds gains, API stock build less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude oil futures held gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stocks rose 2 million barrels last week, less than expected.

NYMEX June crude traded up $1.09 at $105.97 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). It was at $106.01 before the American Petroleum Institute released its report.

In London, ICE June Brent crude was up 24 cents at $119.71. Before the data’s issuance, Brent was up 12 cents at $119.59. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

